The formula one industry is mourning the loss of a legend as renowned former principal of Williams Racing F1 Team, Sir Frank Williams, passed away at the age of 79.

According to a statement released by his team on their website, the legend was taken to the hospital on Friday; he died peacefully on Sunday morning surrounded by his family.

At the time of this writing, none of his family members confirmed his actual cause of death.

A poignant memory



Flashback to when Lewis Hamilton took Sir Frank Williams on a Hot Lap around his beloved Silverstone pic.twitter.com/tAChZOnHyN — Formula 1 (@F1) November 28, 2021

Per The Guardian, Williams founded his team in 1977 along with designer Patrick. The group became one of the leading racing teams in the history of formula one. They managed to snag several awards, live drivers' titles and constructors' championships.

Two years into the industry, under Williams' determination in leading the group, they won their first-ever Grand Prix event. By the following two decades, they started dominating the racing industry.

Some of his group's renowned driver champions include Alan Jones, Keke Rosberg, Alin Post, Damon Hill, Jacques Villeneuve, and more.

They have been battling head to head against another famed formula one racing group Ferrari throughout the team's career.

In 1986, the F1 legend overcame a big hurdle in his career after getting involved in a car accident, which paralyzed him from the neck down. His physical state didn't stop him from leading his team and continued guiding them to achieve victories.

His daughter, Claire, took over his position in 2013, but the spirit of his fierce competitiveness and desire to win remains the same.

The World of Formula One Mourns For The Death of Sir Frank Williams

After the news of his death circulated online, many racing fans and pals within the industry paid tribute and expressed their sadness over the legend's untimely passing.

"Sir Frank was a legend and icon of our sport. His passing marks the end of an era for our team and for the sport of Formula 1. He was one of a kind and a true pioneer," Jost Capito, CEO and current Team Principal of the Williams racing team, wrote.

"Today, we say goodbye to the man who defined our team. Sir Frank was such a genuinely wonderful human being... He was more than a boss, he was a mentor and a friend to everybody who joined the Williams Racing family and so many others," driver George Russell wrote.

"Rest In Peace Sir Frank. You will be missed. Thoughts and prayers with all the Williams family," Carlos Seinz wrote.

Per his family's statement, instead of gifts, they ask supporters to donate to the Spinal Injuries Association.

They will also accept flowers to be displayed at the entrance of his team's headquarters in Oxfordshire. Details regarding his memorial service will be announced in the near future.

