CNN presenter Chris Cuomo told Attorney General's Office investigators that he tried to stop Alec Baldwin from raving about cancel culture and interfering in the election of his corrupt ex-governor brother.

Chris stated that he tried to discourage Baldwin from acting on behalf of his brother Andrew by publicly speaking out about cancel culture and the then-accusations leveled against the older Cuomo sibling, according to a transcript made available by the New York Attorney General's office earlier today.

The former governor's aide Melissa DeRosa, informed his brother to Alec Baldwin's rant appearing on Daily Mail UK, where he blasted out at sexual misconduct charges levied against Andrew Cuomo.

He texted Baldwin to stay out of it and that it wasn't necessary but he's still 'going to do it. And I think it's a good idea for him to do it. He wants to talk about these things.' Cuomo wasn't in favor of it because he didn't think that Baldwin weighing on the issue was 'necessarily helpful or respectful to the situation. Since Baldwin is currently caught up with his own charges after fatally shooting 'Rust' cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, Cuomo asked him to stay out of the scandal since it would only make matters worse.

In Baldwin's recent rant, he expressed that cancel culture was rampant during COVID as people were 'angry and bitter' and have alot of time in their hands. He also said that he experienced people going off at him and defending people of crimes they've been accused of. He added that he wasn't defending anyone is guilty, he was defending people who wasn't proven guilty. People were keen to know that he was implying about his brother.

Chris Cuomo revealed that he had no idea about Baldwin's video. Baldwin recently hinted that he was running for office.

Text transcripts also reveals that Cuomo used his ties in order to find out about accusers informing De Rosa about a lead on the Anne Ruch, the wedding girl. She testified that the governor asked her if he could give her a kiss and that he was extremely aggressive towards her during the 2019 wedding incident in September.

This recently revealed transcript about the Cuomo brothers and Alec Baldwin is just one part of Attorney General Letitia James's explosive report on Andrew's sexual harassment investigation. James aims to provide full transparency regarding charges filled against the Governor last month.

