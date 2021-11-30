Prince Charles has hired attorneys in response to allegations that he is the "royal racist."

In March, Prince Harry and Meghan gained attention across the world when they claimed that a senior member of the royal family had inquired about Archie's skin color.

Prince Harry's upcoming book by Christopher Andersen has accused Prince Charles to be the one who made racist comments regarding Archie. During a breakfast talk with his wife Camilla, Charles is said to have wondered about his grandchild's color. Camilla was taken aback by the question and allegedly convinced Charles that the baby would look absolutely gorgeous regardless the color.

The palace quickly denied that it was not Prince Charles.

The charges have been categorically refuted by a representative for the Prince of Wales, who stated, "This is fiction and not worth further comment." According to Buckingham Palace, Prince Charles has hired attorneys in response to unfounded charges that he is the racist family member. They denied the conversation ever happened, and royal attorneys were reportedly notified.

An insider informed The Sun, "The claims are utterly ridiculous. There is more of a concern that commenting on it will simply sell more books than actually damage Charles' reputation."

Prince William had previously made a harsh comment towards The Crown producers regarding Diana's 1995 Panorama interview, calling for the film to be removed from the airwaves.

After the scathing warning the Prince has made, Netflix refused to listen and would still recreate a scenario from the notorious interview. "There were three of us in this marriage," Diana, Princess of Wales famously declared during the Panorama interview, referring to her then-husband Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall. According to Prince William, the interview fueled his mother's "paranoia."

He continued by saying that the interview was a major contribution to "making my parents' relationship worse" and has since hurt countless others. It can be recalled that the ordeal has brought indescribable sadness to his mother and that the BBC's failures contributed "significantly to her fear, paranoia and isolation" that he remembers from his last years with her.

The prince lamented that the statement effectively established a false narrative which, for over a quarter of a century, has been "commercialized" by the BBC and others.The Crown has also replicated Diana's appearance at the Serpentine Gallery in London in 1994, when she wore an off-shoulder, short, tight black Versace gown.

