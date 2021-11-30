Otis Anderson Jr., who famously became part of UCF and NFL, has died after suffering from a gunshot. He was 23 years old.

Multiple news outlets confirmed that Anderson Jr. got involved during an altercation at 9:30 p.m. in Jacksonville. Although he was rushed to a nearby hospital to treat his wounds, he later succumbed.

News4Jax confirmed that a woman, who was later revealed to be his mother Denise, was also shot during the incident but survived afterward. NBC affiliate WTLV-TV reported that the authorities arrested Anderson Jr.'s father, Anderson Sr., on Tuesday morning and charged him with first-degree murder of his son and first-degree attempted murder of his wife.

After booking him into Duval County Jail, authorities revealed more details on how the altercation happened. Denise reportedly said Anderson Sr. got bitten by the dog Anderson Jr.'s girlfriend owns. It then made him upset to the point that three of them got into a verbal altercation that led to the shooting incident.

When the responders arrived at the scene, they saw the former athlete suffering from a gunshot wound to his chest. Denise also had visible graze wounds all over her body.

Anderson Sr. was held without bond after appearing in court. He will hold his next court appearance on December 22.

Colleagues, Friends Pay Tribute To Otis Anderson Jr.

Following his death, his current and former UCF players sent their heartfelt messages to the late athlete and his family.

UCF Athletics wrote, "He was revered by his teammates, our fans, and everyone within Knight Nation. Our deepest condolences go out to everyone who loved Otis. He was taken too soon and will truly be missed."

"I'll never forget that million dollar smile Juice. Heartbroken is an understatement. I'll see you again one day lil bro," FSU and former UCF quarterback McKenzie Milton said.

Anderson Jr. famously led the UCF's success from 2017 to 2020. As of the writing, he ranks ninth in league with 2,182 rushing yards. He also stands in eighth place by having 3,708 all-purpose yards throughout his career.

After leaving the UCF with an interdisciplinary studies degree, he attended a training camp with the Los Angeles Rams and went undrafted in the 2021 NFL Draft.

