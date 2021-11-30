Is Alex Rodriguez trying to win Jennifer Lopez back in the most inappropriate way?

While Lopez and Ben Affleck continuously have a blooming relationship, it seems like Rodriguez somewhat lost some spotlight after his engagement got canceled.

As Rodriguez is said to be still into Lopez, the baseball shortstop reportedly tried to make her jealous again by dating Demi Moore.

Alex Rodriguez Dating Demi Moore To Make Jennifer Lopez Jealous?

National Enquirer revealed that Rodriguez had been trying to shift his attention from his ex-fiancée by dating Demi Moore. A source revealed he only wanted to do so he could be back into the spotlight again.



As the athlete has been crushing on Moore for years, he reportedly found it beneficial to use her to skyrocket in the industry again.

"He thinks she's still incredibly sexy and has long fantasized about dating her," the source went on.

The last time they were spotted together was in 2012, when they grabbed dinner together. Unfortunately, right now, Moore is not interested in dating - especially in Rodriguez, who has been tagged as a cheater.

For what it's worth, Multiple news outlets speculated that Alex is having an affair with "Southern Charm" star Madison LeCroy. Despite that, Madison shut down the rumors and told Page Six that they had never met in person. Instead, they only spent time talking over the phone.

She added that Rodriguez never "physically" cheated on JLo with her. But she did note that she only talked to him randomly but not consistently.

Is Alex Rodriguez Using People To Get Back With Jennifer Lopez?

Firstly, the report showed an early sign that it was only speculating as the article's headline read, "A-Rod touches bases with Demi!"

As for his dinner with Moore, the actress was separated from Ashton Kutcher. Meanwhile, Rodriguez was still dating WWE superstar Torrie Wilson at that time. Following that 2012 outing, the duo never met again, even recently.

Apparently, Rodriguez himself spoke up about his breakup from Lopez and said he had nothing but incredible life with her. He personally told Entertainment Tonight that he learned so much from their relationship despite the fact it ended abruptly.

"And now we have the opportunity to take that and move forward and say, 'You know what? We're so grateful for the last five years, how do we make the next five years better because of lessons learned?'" he went on.

With that, it is safe to say that no matter what he does in his life, Rodriguez no longer has Lopez in his mind.

