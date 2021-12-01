Alec Baldwin might have kept his mouth shut after the horrifying accident that happened on the set of his movie "Rust," but he's ready to speak out as he recently had his first sit-down interview since the incident.

Speaking to George Stephanopoulos of ABC News, Baldwin will bravely share his side of the story on what went down during the accident, which claimed the life of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

In the two-minute teaser released by the news outlet, the actor is emotional as he looks back on how good of a colleague Hutchins was. (watch the video below)

"She was someone who was loved by everyone who worked with [her], and admired..." Baldwin said before breaking down into tears.

He added that it's hard to believe that the cinematographer has passed away because "it doesn't seem real" to him.

Elsewhere in the video, Stephanopoulos said firing the gun "wasn't in the script," to which Baldwin replied, "well the trigger wasn't pulled, I didn't pull the trigger."

The host asked one more time if he did pull the trigger, to which the actor clarified that he didn't and said he would never point a gun at anyone to pull a trigger at them.

In addition, the "Motherless Brooklyn" star said he had no idea that someone on set put a live bullet on his gun, a bullet that "wasn't even supposed to be on the property."

According to BBC News, the news special is entitled "Alec Baldwin Unscripted." The 80-minute show was recorded on Tuesday and will be broadcast in the United States on Thursday night.

Speaking to Good Morning America, Stephanopoulos described their discussion as "raw" and "intense," saying that his conversation with Baldwin was the most intense he had ever experienced in his 20 years in ABC News.

The upcoming interview was the first time Alec Baldwin spoke about the incident in a sit-down interview on camera, except for a short interview with TMZ, where the paparazzi cornered him.

In the "Rust" set, Hutchins was shot and killed in New Mexico during the time when Baldwin reportedly rehearsed with a "safe gun."

The cinematographer was taken to the hospital by helicopter, but she passed away due to her injuries.

Director Joel Souza was also injured in the accident.

