In a new interview, Paris Hilton's mother Kathy Hilton shared her favorite part of her daughter's unforgettable wedding earlier this month and offered us a glimpse into what her future could hold. She even gave a prediction of Paris becoming pregnant soon!

62-year-old Kathy Hilton believes her daughter Paris Hilton will soon have her first child after witnessing her daughter's wedding. In a conversation with Hollywood Life, the mother of the newlywed socialite, who wed Carter Reum, on Nov. 11, believes she will conceive "as soon as feasible." Probably within the next six months.

"Probably within the next six months. I mean, as soon as it's possible!," Kathy revealed about Paris's upcoming pregnancy during her appearance at the Footwear News Achievement Awards.

The star-studded wedding of Paris and Carter was also a pleasurable experience for Kathy. "Believe it or not, yes, seeing her walk down the aisle, but I also want to say that the carnival, which I was not looking forward to, I just figured I have to go...it was so much fun," she said. "Yeah. It was great. Amazing," she said.

This memorable weekend encompassed three separate events, but the carnival was the highlight for Paris's younger sister and Kathy Hilton's other daughte as well, Nicky Hilton, 38. ""I would definitely say the carnival to just to have the Santa Monica Pier shut down," she shared. "I love carnival food and hot dog on a stick," she added.

Lucky Paris Hilton - she was also able to see how happy her father was.

It was stated by Paris in a blog post entitled "My First Reflections On My Dream Wedding And Being a Bride" that she spent quite a bit of time shooting photographs with her loved ones, including her parents, Rick and Kathy Hilton. While her father was first apprehensive about seeing his daughter in her wedding dress and makeup, he couldn't believe how beautiful she looked as a bride.

"My dad had the sweetest reaction to seeing me in my wedding dress. It was the most wholesome moment. I felt like a little girl again seeing the sparkle in his eyes. It was so obvious how proud he was," she wrote.

Kyle Richards, Kim Kardashian, Paula Abdul, Nicole Richie, and a host of other celebrities were in attendance for the celebrations. Epic photographs from the three-night celebrations show that everyone had a good time!

