Despite a "for sale" sign in their front yard, Brian Laundrie's parents are not selling their Florida house. On Tuesday, Christopher and Roberta Laundrie made news once more when it appeared that they were selling their North Port home. A for sale sign could be seen in the Laundrie's front yard.

The parents allegedly erected "for sale" signs in the front yard of their North Port, Florida, home, which had been surrounded for weeks by people seeking answers from Laundrie, who had been named the suspect in Gabby Petito's death when she was discovered just outside Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming.

According to WFLA reporter JB Biunno, the sign was not there and that it was a hoax. He tweeted that the family attorney Steve Bertolino confirmed that the Laundries are not selling their North Port home. He proceeded to accuse the photo of being photoshopped.

“It’s a hoax. Sign is not there.” The Laundries are not selling their North Port home, family attorney Steve Bertolino told me.



This comes after a report surfaced showing a For Sale sign on their front lawn. Was it possibly Photoshopped? 🤔 https://t.co/gO68MrP6xW #HeyJB @WFLA — JB Biunno #HeyJB (@WFLAJB) December 1, 2021

Steve Bertolino told 10 Tampa Bay that the story about the house being sold is totally inaccurate. "We do not know if the sign was Photoshop or if someone put it there, took the picture and then took it down." The home is now listed as "off market" and not currently for sale. The sites like Zillow estimated the three-bedroom, two-bathroom home is worth around $218,000 to $309,000.

In early September, Brian Laundrie returned home from his tragic road trip without Petito, and that was the last time he was seen before his fragmentary skeletal remains were recovered in a neighboring park in October. Last Monday, the family's lawyer revealed that Laundrie died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. The gun was taken from his parents' house. The family's attorney and the FBI had previously made no indication of a firearm's involvement. The family lawyer kept quiet about the gun related questions. News reporter Brian Entin tweeted asking where the gun came from which led the internet conspiracy theorists to frenzy.

Where did the gun come from?

Bertolino isn’t saying. — Brian Entin (@BrianEntin) November 23, 2021



Brian Laundrie died from a self-inflicted gunshot, according to a medical examiner, more than a month after his skeleton remains were discovered at the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park in Sarasota County. Gabby's family is still looking for answers and has speculated that "other individuals" may be charged in her death.

