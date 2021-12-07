Brooke Shields has been one of the most successful models of her generation. Despite starting in the limelight at a very young age, there was one time she got humiliated in an interview after Barbara Walters asked her some uncomfortable questions.

Speaking to Dax Shepard's "Armchair Expert" podcast, Shields recalled the time when Walters asked her about her body measurement despite her young age.

"That Barbara Walters interview is maddening," Shepard said. (via Daily Mail UK)

The model mentioned that the interview was "practically criminal," and it isn't a proper form of journalism.

Aside from her issue with Walters, the model opened up about the controversial moment she experienced with the famed brand, Calvin Klein.

Shields said she was supposed to have another gig with the clothing giant, but they dropped her after she became synonymous with the denim jeans than the designer.

In addition, she revealed that the situation almost "backfired" on the brand, as she explained that people were coming in their stores asking for "Brooke Shields jeans" instead of the designer itself.

The 56-year-old star became a controversial topic after participating in the brand's 1980 advertisement where she famously said, "You want to know what comes between me and my Calvins? Nothing."

In a previous interview with Vogue Magazine, Shields defended herself, saying she was "naive" at the time and didn't know the true meaning behind the line she said.

The supermodel clarified that she didn't think it was "sexual in nature," so she didn't expect backlash from media and the public.

How Did Brooke Shields Appear On Calvin Klein Ads

When Shields was still a teenager, Calvin Klein approached her mother, saying they were interested in her to star in their campaigns.

The model recalled the moment, saying she was excited about the opportunity.

When they were shooting the commercial, Shields said no one allowed on set aside from her and Avedon.

"I was just so proud that they were trusting me with something that involved acting as well as just the visual. And it was either gonna strike and be part of the zeitgeist or it wasn't," she said.

