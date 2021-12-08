Can we let you in on a little secret? Sonic The Hedgehog is a way better game and movie than Mario Bros. There we said it. What's getting us even more amped up is that Tails is front and center on the brand new poster for Sonic The Hedgehog 2.

Not to mention as an added bonus they have tapped a familiar voice for Tails to voice the character in the movie. Colleen O’Shaughnessey, who voiced the character for 2014s Sonic Boom took to Twitter to announce, "Taking my old pal Tails for another adventure. Thrilled to announce I’m the voice of Miles “Tails” Prower in #SonicMovie2! Can’t wait for y'all to see him on the big screen."

We previously reported that Idris Elba is has joined the cast as Knuckles, and he promised to make sure that Knuckle's voice would be as unsexy as possible for all the kids. So if you're hyped like we are, you'll get even more hyped by this next bit of news. The brand new trailer for Sonic The Hedgehog 2 will drop tomorrow during the Game Awards. Jim Carrey and Ben Schwartz on hand at the award show to world premiere the Sonic the Hedgehog 2 trailer!

The event takes place at 8pm Eastern and you can be we will have the trailer here for your viewing enjoyment.