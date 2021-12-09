Get ready! Disney has just announced plans for its newest animated feature, and, much like the upcoming Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers film, it is not a reboot. The upcoming, original action-adventure film will be titled Strange World and is set to debut around Thanksgiving next year. While the cast has not yet been released, the studio has begun to share the concept art and some plot details. A post on from the Disney Animation Instagram page gave us all the first look we are so excited about.

This beautiful, magical-realm-looking image was captioned "FIRST LOOK: Walt Disney Animation Studios' "Strange World," journeys deep into an uncharted and treacherous land where fantastical creatures await." Between this and the upcoming WandaVision spin-off, Disney is really killing the game. We are so excited to find out what stories this, "uncharted and treacherous land," has to tell us. Furthermore, we know from this post that the film is in the confident and capable hands of director Don Hall, co-director and write Qui Nguyen, and producer Roy Conli.

Hall, who directed Raya and the Last Dragon and Big Hero 6, explained that "I loved reading the old issues of pulps growing up...They were big adventures in which a group of explorers might discover a hidden world or ancient creatures. They've been a huge inspiration for Strange World." This world basis and creation is a true strength for the whole creative team. Qui Nguyen co-wrote Raya and the Last Dragon and the very popular Dungeons-and-Dragons-come-to-life stage play She Kills Monsters. When it comes to creating a new and exciting world, this team can be trusted entirely.

We can't wait to see Strange World on November 23, 2022.