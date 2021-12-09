According to a Variety report, "Hunger Games" star Amandla Stenberg is in talks to lead "The Acolyte," a new live action Disney+ series set in the "Star Wars" universe many, many years before the events of "The Phantom Menace." "The Acolyte" would join other upcoming "Star Wars" Disney+ series, such as the Ahsoka Tano series starring Rosario Dawson, "The Book of Boba Fett," the Obi-Wan Kenobi series starring Ewan McGregor, and the Cassian Andor series staring Diego Luna.

While released details on "The Acolyte" have been few and far between, an "acolyte" in the "Star Wars" universe refers to a student studying under a Sith Lord. According to details previously confirmed by Disney and Lucasfilm, "The Acolyte" takes place during the final days of the High Republic era, which would be prior to the time Sith Lord Darth Bane's the Rule of Two was established. The Rule of Two states that only two Sith, one master and one apprentice, can be in existence in the galaxy at a time.

While Stenberg hasn't confirmed her involvement in "The Acolyte," the show itself was confirmed by Disney on May 4, 2020. With "Russian Doll" creator Leslye Headland serving as writer, executive producer, and showrunner on "The Acolyte," the series is set to begin production in mid-2022. Looks like we have a full slate of "Star Wars" content ahead of us!

