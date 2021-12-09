Netflix has dropped the trailer for the upcoming Season 4 of The Karate Kid spin-off Cobra Kai and they aren't pulling any punches.

The trailer begins with a close up of Johnny's Badass Mix Tape 4 and pumps the 80's soundtrack over a vignette of training scenes. In this new season, former rivals Danny LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) have to join forces, fighting styles, and schools in order to bring down their common enemy. Danny is learning to get tougher while Johnny is learning control, taking the best parts of their past training to defeat John Kreese (Martin Kove) and the students of the Cobra Kai Dojo once and for all.

But Kreese has a few tricks up his karate gi to beat them at their own game. Staying with the tradition of bringing back familiar faces and storylines from the film series, Kreese enlists the help of his old millionaire war buddy Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith) to help train his students to be the most cutthroat fighters in the Valley.

Taking it to the mat, the show will revolve around the All Valley Karate Tournament, where many a score has been settled between these warring factions. Keeping the fights on the mat and off the streets, everyone agrees to a truce until the day of the epic tournament. New loves blossom between students, only adding to the tension between them.

From the trailer, it looks like we can expect more of the fun throwback nostalgia and inside jokes the show has been so great at accomplishing while bringing the world of the Karate Kid to a new generation.

One question does spring to mind, however. With most of the past characters having been already introduced, will we ever get a cameo from The Next Karate Kid herself, Miss Hilary Swank? Let's never put it past the creatives to take the series full circle. Only time will tell.

Cobra Kai will start streaming on Netflix on December 31, 2021. Happy New Year, indeed!