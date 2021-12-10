'Tis the holiday season. That means cold weather, family traditions, and...Josh Groban? Yes, the figment himself has garnered the belief of many for years due to one thing and one thing alone: his Christmas albums. Has our collective imaginary friend Josh Groban done other things, made many a TikTok, sung other songs, been "seen" in other places? Absolutely. However, Christmas is the time that he truly recharges. He takes his full form. The spirit of Christmas gives him enough juice to power himself through the next year.

Which has gotten me thinking...

Now, I'm not saying Josh Groban is Santa, but have you ever seen Josh Groban and Santa in the same room at the same time? Josh Groban returns to full bloom around this time of year. So does Santa. The existence of both equally doubted and believed by many. Could Josh Groban be the Clarke Kent of Christmas? Again, while I cannot officially confirm or deny that Josh Groban is in fact Santa, I think that his Christmas songs make a strong case for FOR! Here are eight of Josh Groban's classic Christmas carols that really really make us stop and wonder if it's really Josh Groban coming down the chimneys in our homes.

1. Believe



One of Josh Groban's most famous songs from his Christmas album is titled Believe. Doesn't that seem a bit on the nose? Even for a figment of the imagination such as Josh Groban, that seems a bit defensive. However, if he were under the pressure of juggling TWO identities that people frequently cast aside as facets of fiction, it might drive him to do something desperately obvious.

2. I'll Be Home for Christmas



It would be difficult for someone who does not exist to go home for Christmas, because where would that be? HOWEVER, Santa comes into everyone's home. Therefore, maybe what Josh-Groban-Santa is really saying is that he'll be in your home for Christmas. We can only hope.

3. O Come All Ye Faithful



What is this? Yet another song sung by Josh Groban about faith? Being faithful? Faith is just another word for believe. Josh Groban wants those who believe in him to come near, much like a certain red-suited-bearded man that comes around every Christmas. Could this song be in reference to the religious meaning of Christmas? Sure, but more likely it is about Josh Groban secretly being Santa.

4. Thankful



Why is Josh Groban thankful? Easy. He's super thankful that everyone still believes in him and believes in Santa while simulteneously not catching on that he is in fact Santa. Really, he just thankful that you're not going to put the pieces together. Well, I've put them together, and, now, reader, so have you.

5. Jingle Bells



This one is almost TOO obvious. Jingle bells go on Santa's sleigh. Hm...curious that Josh Groban would be singing about them. How would you even know, Josh?! Because it's a very popular Christmas carol and lore...or because YOU ARE SANTA!?!

6. It Came Upon a Midnight Clear



The song Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer is all about how Santa ends up needing Rudolph's help to fly because the night is not clear, thereby suggesting that an unclear night is an anomoly. Here now, we have Josh Groban singing about a "midnight clear", which he, if he IS Santa, would have traveled through hundreds of thousands of times.

7. What Child is This?



Between his Naughty and Nice list to preparing specific gifts for everyone in the world, there is no question that Santa poses to himself more frequently than, "What child is this?" It makes sense that Santa, would use his during-the-year persona Josh Groban to sing about this complicated and never ending questioning.

8. Silent Night



When you are going into everyone's house, late at night, you need to make sure you don't wake anyone up. You have to be sneaky- nay: you have to be silent. For singer and figment of the imagination Josh Groban, Christmas Eve night is the one day of the year where he, as Santa, is absolutely silent.

I don't know if Josh Groban is Santa. I mean, I know Josh Groban isn't real and is simply a figment of our collective imagination, but I'm not sure if there is substantial enough evidence to prove he is, in fact, Santa. I'll see what else I can find and get back to you. (And while you're at it, check out some great Josh Groban gifts to get the believer in your life!)