Despite having a reality show and spending time with a production crew almost every day, the Kardashian-Jenner family has been doing their best to keep their personal lives as private as possible for security reasons; however, Kim's daughter, North West, did the exact opposite.

According to Daily Star, Kim and Kanye West's eldest child recently held a live stream where she gave a tour of their $60 million mansion in Southern California.

North showed their minimalist-designed manor through her official TikTok account, @KimandNorth, with over two million followers. (watch the video below obtained by EN Today)

"Let's give a house tour," the child said as she walked through the hallway of their home with gigantic ceilings, and the wall was decorated with bizarre-shaped Christmas trees for the holidays.

Later in the video, North walked up to her mother, who was lying in bed while using her phone, admitting that she was live-streaming their home. "Mom, I'm live," she said while giggling.

Kim was visibly not happy that her kid was doing a live stream without asking permission from an adult.

The "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star gave her daughter a stern warning, saying, "No stop! You're not allowed to."

North concluded the video by saying goodbye to her fans, as Kim can be heard in the background, saying, "is she really live?"

The Kardashian-Jenner Family Faces Another Trespasser

North's recent live stream isn't the best thing to do for security reasons after authorities were called to respond to a man looking for Kylie Jenner in her neighborhood to profess his love.

According to TMZ, an unnamed man hopped a fence and knocked on a door asking for Kylie's presence as he was going to propose to her with flowers.

However, the man was in the wrong house, as it turned out to be the Kylie Cosmetics CEO's neighbor.

Before things got worse, cops finally arrived and talked to the man. He was later arrested for misdemeanor trespassing.

Kim Kardashian also experienced almost the same thing a few months ago when Nicholas Constanza sent a diamond ring and contraceptives to her doorstep.

The SKIMS CEO was granted a five-year permanent order of protection.

