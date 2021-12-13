Kim Kardashian has passed a law exam and is now one step closer to practicing law in California.

In an Instagram post on Monday, Kim Kardashian disclosed that she had passed the exam on her fourth attempt.

"OMFGGGG I PASSED THE BABY BAR EXAM!!!!," Kardashian wrote, alongside an image of herself in a bright blue dress, looking into a mirror.

"Looking in the mirror, I am really proud of the woman looking back today in the reflection," the post reads. "For anyone who doesn't know my law school journey, know this wasn't easy or handed to me."

During one attempt to pass the exam, which is one of two she must pass in order to practice law in California, Kardashian stated she was experiencing Covid-19.

"I was told by top lawyers that this was a close to impossible journey and harder than the traditional law school route but it was my only option and it feels so so sooooo good to be here and on my way to achieving my goals," she wrote.

Van Jones, Jessica Jackson, Edy Haney and her instructors Sam Farkas and Chuck Shonholtz were all mentioned by Kardashian as the people who convinced her to pursue a career in law.

Referring to her late father, Robert Kardashian, an attorney famed for defending O.J. Simpson during his murder trial, "I know my dad would be so proud and he would actually be so shocked to know that this is my path now but he would have been my best study partner."

In the final paragraph of the post, Kardashian encouraged her followers to pursue their own dreams.

"Bottom line is don't ever give up even when you are holding on by a thread, you can do it!!!!!" she wrote. "Set your mind to it and get it done because it feels soooooo good once you get to the other side!"

Those who want to become attorneys in California have to pass exams certified by the State Bar of California. Despite media request, the state bar refused to comment on Kardashian's exam score, citing confidentiality laws.

Seeing that she is a Kardashian and some people just refuse to celebrate with them, several netizens went online just to downplay her achievement. Some said it's a shame that it took her so many tries just to pass the baby bar.

I remember a time when law students would be mortified for anyone to find out that they failed the Bar three times, let alone a practice test. 🤷‍♀️ — Anne Kenney (@Anniesversion) December 13, 2021

Kim Kardashian cannot fool me! I watch RHOC, I know she passed the bar because the state of California lowered the standards. — elham (@elhammohamud) December 13, 2021

What's nice though is that there are others who also see the magnitude of this achievement and how not easy it is for Kim Kardashian to keep trying.

not to like praise Kim Kardashian but I have to give it to her that taking the bar exam multiple times with the world watching takes more guts that I have. I took it once and if I failed I was going to leave my life behind and start over. — Santa’s Side Chick 🎅🏻🖤 (@bisexualdebacle) December 14, 2021

