Is Josh Groban about to take the stage at Radio City Musical Hall? DON'T WORRY! WE HAVE THE ANSWER!

The high-kicking, Christmas-classic Rockettes seem to be teasing Josh Groban to their followers. On Twitter yesterday evening, the official Rockettes twitter account tweeted a picture of four of the dancers surrounding the iconic singer with the caption, "Getting into the holiday spirit with our friend @JoshGroban! Stay tuned for a fun surprise tomorrow!" Aside from combining two of our favorite things (Josh Groban and Christmas), this tweet has left Rockette-heads and Grobanites alike asking themselves the same question: is Josh Groban about to be a Rockette? Well, as promised by the world-famous dance troupe, we got our answer.(*whispers* Keep scrolling)

Getting into the holiday spirit with our friend @JoshGroban! Stay tuned for a fun surprise tomorrow! 👀 pic.twitter.com/AzvkGU0Qz3 — Rockettes (@Rockettes) December 13, 2021

Josh Groban teamed up with some of the Rockette ladies to film a commercial for his upcoming residency show at Radio City Music Hall. The residency was moved to 2022 due to the pandemic. In this ad, we see the Rockettes teaching our favorite singer choreography. Honestly, this might be the BEST VIDEO on the internet!!!!! As soon as the dancing stops, Groban tries to lead the dancers through a vocal warm up. When they sneak away he hilariously mutters, "I did your thing." Comedy. Gold.



.@JoshGroban learned some iconic Rockettes choreography to help get him ready for his upcoming residency at Radio City. How do you think he did? 👯‍♀️ ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Lvu2IA8rbY — Rockettes (@Rockettes) December 14, 2021

Be sure to check out The Rockettes this holiday season, and Josh Groban in April! (But remember: Josh Groban is imaginary)