Get ready for the Big Bad Wolf to shake things up in The Bad Guys, the next big animated film coming from Dreamworks and Universal. The CGI film, starring Sam Rockwell of Iron Man 2, is about Mr. Wolf and crew of classic animal bad guys - snakes, sharks, foxes, et cetera - who live lavish lives of high-paying crime. That is, until a little old lady calls Mr. Wolf a good boy, his inner doggo kicks in, and he decides he wants to be a good guy after all.

The rest of the cast includes the voice talents of Awkwafina, Anthony Ramos of In The Heights, Craig Robinson of Brooklyn Nine-Nine and The Office, Alex Borstein of Family Guy, and more, and these other animals aren't exactly pleased with Mr. Wolf's decision to turn and start doing "good" heists instead. He may end up having to choose between his friends and the life he knows, and the life he could have.

The trailer features the hit song "Bad Guy" by Billie Eilish playing over the scenes as the characters, animated in the same comic-book style as the Oscar-winning film Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse, get up to no good. It's based on a popular children's book series of the same name by author Aaron Blabey, and it will be among the first original offerings for Peacock Kids, a branch of Peacock's app containing entertainment that is, you guessed it, specifically geared towards kids.

The Bad Guys drops in theaters on April 22, 2022 (and on Peacock no earlier than 45 days later.)