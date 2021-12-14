Khloé Kardashian wants to examine Blac Chyna's private medical records, but Rob Kardashian's ex-girlfriend is refusing to hand them over to the reality star.

Radar has received court records indicating that Khloe Kardashian is demanding more evidence of what Blac Chyna is claiming.

Chyna is presently suing Khloé, Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, and Kylie Jenner, as previously reported. Claims have been made to E! executives that she battered Rob over the course of their relationship. They canceled her program, Rob and Chyna, she alleges, because of the accusations.

Because of this, Chyna thinks that she has lost a great deal of money and has missed out on many great possibilities. She is requesting millions of dollars from the Kardashian/Jenner family. When asked if Chyna assaulted Rob, Rob's mother and sisters said she didn't. The matter is about to go to trial, and each side is asking that the other give over papers they've already obtained.

Khloié recently asked that Chyna provide up papers revealing how much money she received through OnlyFans and the sale of her songs. As a follow-up, she requested to see the content Chyna had shared.

According to Chyna, Khloé does not have the right to examine the data, thus she's objecting to the request. Khloe Kardashian's "obsession" with Chyna's sexuality and private affairs "has never subsided," Chyna's lawyer claimed, calling the Kardashians' attempts to get OnlyFans content and associated revenues "very troubling and utterly unjustified."

Khloé has now requested that Chyna provide her with access to her private medical documents. They are significant because she is suing for mental anguish, she contends.

"Defendants' unlawful activities of defamation and deliberate interference with contract produced serious emotional injuries to Chyna which included shock, shame, agony, stress, indignity, insomnia, concern, sadness, and mortification."

She says she only wants the "billing records relating to visits, consultations, evaluation or treatment Plaintiff received by a therapist or healthcare provider as a result of Defendants' alleged conduct."

Since she's simply seeking general damages for mental distress rather than damages for a particular emotional harm, Chyna doesn't have to turn over any documents, according to her defense. Her refusal to comply with the request has not yet been resolved by a court of law.

