Billie Eilish is known for her power, fearlessness, and all around bad**ary. From Bad Guy to Happier Than Ever, the world's perception of the young mega-talent is that of a woman who can conquer the world. If the zombie apocalypse were tomorrow, we would all want Billie Eilish on our team. It's easy to forget that she is human like the rest of us, but she gave us one big reminder this past weekend when the superstar hosted Saturday Night Live.



Eilish was both the host and the musical guest (one of very few stars to take on both). While she undoubtedly CRUSHED it with her iconic sketch performances and powerful songs, she recently mentioned that she was scared to take on this time-honored role. She told Howard Stern:

Preparing for SNL was fucking nuts, dude. It was literally alien...I cried every single day of the week. No joke at all...I was just scared...It's like, it's SNL. These amazingly talented actors are surrounding a table where, somehow, I'm the main course.

Yet, like everything else, Eilish conquered her fear and found the joy in the week. "As soon as I saw the crowd and felt their joy, it was like I wasn't nervous. It was relieving...I was like, 'Oh, this is actually really incredible, and I don't have to worry. This is just for fun.'" Her openness about her feelings, quite frankly, makes her even more bad*** than she was before!

The singer recently had a scare of another sort. She spoke out today saying she would have died of Covid-19 had she not been vaccinated. "When I say it was bad, I more just mean that it felt horrible. But really, in the scheme of Covid, it was not bad." The reason it wasn't that bad? The vaccine. She would have died had she not been vaccinated. On The Howard Stern Show she urged everyone to get the vaccine. "I want it to be clear that it is because of the vaccine I'm fine...I think if I weren't vaccinated, I would have died, because it was bad."

We are so glad that Billie is alive, vaccinated, and the icon she always has been!