It's safe to say that Pete Davidson's face lit up when Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West. During an interview in New York City on Tuesday, the 27-year-old Saturday Night Live star was seen grinning with joy when asked about Kim.

Just as Pete was about to enter Madison Square Garden for the Knicks vs. Warriors game, he heard someone mentioned the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" celebrity and smiled.

Wearing a hot pink hoodie with the visage of Michael Jackson on it, the obviously happy man watched as Steph Curry made basketball history. In order to complete the fashion faux pas that may make his girlfriend's ex uncomfortable, Pete wrapped his hood around his head while sporting the casual appearance of jeans and shoes.

Despite the rapper's denials about divorce, Kim Kardashian is cool with Kanye West because she's "focused on co-parenting."

When asked about his first Christmas with Kim, the blonde-haired television personality couldn't help but show off his sparkling whites. On this trip, Pete didn't go it alone. He was accompanied by his own bodyguard.

Kim had just filed papers seeking for a judge to declare her legally single. Her decision was not affected by Kanye West's public graveling. Before she had even filed for divorce, the rapper had urged her during a concert for her return to him.

Radar is told that Kim was in the crowd to support him for the sake of her children when she was there. She is "moving forward" without Kanye, sources tell us, but she's also "simultaneously focused on co-parenting and having a fantastic relationship with her ex," according to the sources. The stocking on the mantel at the family home and her attendance at his exhibition are proof of this. Kim wants to do rid of the rapper's well-known last name, which is just one more stab in the back. Documents state that she wants her maiden name back and the word "West" removed from her name.

Meanwhile, Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian have been smooching since October, when they first appeared to be dating following a kiss on SNL. When they first met, the two were inseparable. In addition to their PDA on the West Coast, they also dined together in New York City on consecutive nights. She even made the trip to Staten Island to spend time with her new, much younger boyfriend. "

