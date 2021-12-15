Way before Prince Harry and Meghan Markle got married, the two are used to facing the camera as the former has been a part of the royal family since he was born, and the Duchess was an actress before she met her husband. More recently, a royal expert differentiated the couple in terms of having an interview with the media.

Earlier this month, the Duke of Sussex spoke to Fast Company and discussed that people stuck in jobs that don't bring them joy should resign and prioritize their mental health and happiness.

Harry added that if a person quits their job for the sake of their mental well-being, it should be celebrated.

However, Neil Sean thinks the Prince's remarks had left him looking "foolish." The royal expert took to his YouTube channel to discuss the situation, saying what Harry meant in his statement was, "I was in an unhappy situation, I changed it and I'm happy."

Speaking to his official YouTube channel, Sean said the Duke's remarks could have a negative perspective from other people as he, a privileged educated royal, told people to quit their job if they were unhappy.

"If only they would think these things through, they could really develop their brand and more importantly, their catchment area, people may take them seriously," Sean added. (via Express UK)

Prince Harry's recent statement has left the couple's popularity to take a "huge nosedive." Sean observed that regarding these types of situations, the Duke is the most common one to be the reason why.

"It seems to be that Harry hasn't thought things through and appears rather foolish on camera," he added.

On the other hand, the expert described Markle as "articulate and intellectual" as she tends to "think carefully" in every interview she appears in.

The former actress also thinks about using her HRH title in the United States after leaving the United Kingdom.

However, not all royal experts agree with the concept of Markle using her title, as Jonathan Sacerdoti warned her, saying she's increasing ambitions as an activist rather than an actual politician.

"I think that would be a very bold step to go and do that especially if she constantly reminds everyone that she's the Duchess of Sussex," he said.

The expert mentioned that Markle has the right to use her title, but if she gets involved in politics in the US, she needs to think carefully about using her Duchess title.

