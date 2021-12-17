Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will split in 2022 following their Archewell launch, a royal correspondent revealed.

Meghan and Prince Harry came together in the US to live their lives freely, only to "split" in order to expand their brand even more.

Royal expert Neil Sean shared a new video on his YouTube channel saying Meghan and Prince Harry are set to split. He revealed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex received the advice for them to work independently for "a strong political voice."

Per the commentator, the duchess previously struggled since she did not have her own political voice following her short-lived senior royal life. But soon after relocating to the US, Meghan reportedly contemplated pursuing a bigger role as an activist.

Sean then predicted that the split would happen in 2022.

"Those very expensive people that they pay thousands of pounds to every month from all of those deals that we all report on basically said, 'look it would work better if you were independent of each other," he said. "As we know Meghan Markle wants to become some sort of political figure whatever story they're painted out that is the true story."



The royal commentator added Meghan wants to become an activist. Part of her plans also includes becoming a champion of everyone's rights.

Meghan Markle Quit Royal Family Because of It

In another part of the video, Sean said Meghan left the royal family because she did not have her political voice anymore.

For what it's worth, the royal family members - including the Queen - have to be strictly neutral in terms of political matters. Meghan became the most recent one to break the rule out of all the royals.

Meanwhile, the royal expert also touched on Prince Harry's current status, including his mental health balance. On that part, Sean agreed to him since people indeed need to change their lives if they are unhappy.

Meghan and Prince Harry launched their Archewell brand after moving to California.

Aside from Sean, another insider claimed Meghan always trusted her own voice as she aimed to stand up for others. In fact, she reportedly had a hard time deactivating her blog, The Tig.

"She's always been so independent, her entire life, and that's all been taken away from her. She's always been able to clap back on social media and now she can't," a source told Us Weekly.

