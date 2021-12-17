Josh Duggar will have a strange Christmas this year after being convicted of receiving and possessing child pornography.

In solitary confinement, the former TLC star will be offered basic foods to commemorate the event. Officers at the Washington County Detention Center in Arkansas will offer Josh with "a unique touch It won't be large, but it will be unique "Christmas week

The menu is still being worked up, but Josh will eat alone.

"People in solitary do not get to eat with others," the source claimed. "They get served alone in their cell, but they get the same food everyone else does."

The source also offered a Christmas feast for detainees.

A sausage patty, handmade fried potatoes and toast with margarine were on the menu for breakfast today.

The detainees were only provided one beverage option, an orange-flavored fortified drink. For lunch, Josh and the other detainees got hamburgers.

Josh's meal would be turkey and rice casserole with green beans and toast with margarine, the insider said. According to Radar, Duggar has been kept in solitary prison for "safety concerns" until sentence. Sex offender "has his own tiny cell separate from other criminals"

The insider said, "Josh is cordoned off from the general population. He is in a holding cell by himself. We do this for every sex offender. We are holding him separately for his own safety."

The father of seven was arrested last Thursday after being convicted of receiving and possessing information portraying child sexual assault.

Judge Timothy L. Brooks told the court that his arrest was "necessary" before sentencing.

"Mr. Duggar 100 percent has been compliant awaiting trial," Brooks explained. "I appreciate that, and I wanted to acknowledge that. However, because of the guilty offense, he must be detained regardless of flight risk, so there will be a mandatory detention. The marshalls will set that up."

The FBI detained Duggar in April 2019 after raiding his office, a now-closed used car company, and seizing many of his personal devices.

Prosecutors eventually discovered he had downloaded 65 photographs of minors "sexually attacked, raped, and exploited." Officials say he faces up to 40 years in jail if convicted.

But Josh isn't the only Duggar who has had issues with children. Jana, his sister, was charged with child endangerment in September.

She recently addressed the problem. Jana has pled not guilty and is due back in court next month.

