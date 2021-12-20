Dolly Parton surely faced damaging and shocking rumors this year, and it involved her reported impending divorce and botched butt injections.

This year has been a harsh one for Parton, who only wants to share happiness among her fans. Unfortunately, she has been bombarded with several rumors that affected her image.

For instance, Globe reported that her husband, Carl Dean, told her to retire so they could finally live a normal life. He reportedly could not understand why the singer did not want to relax at all.

"Carl never stood in the way of Dolly's music and film careers, but now he's complaining how bothered he is. People worry they won't survive because their differences are more apparent now," the source said.

This resonated with what OK! Magazine reported about the "Steel Magnolias" star, saying her full schedule worried her loved ones.



While her family wanted her to slow down in her career so she could finally enjoy her life, an insider revealed that Parton refused to listen to them and continued working in the industry. She reportedly reasoned out that she would disappoint her fans if she decided to step away from the spotlight.

Dolly Parton's Real Status Revealed

In terms of health, there is no way Parton truly deals with issues right now, as she still has the energy of an 18-year-old. As for her marriage, she has been sharing a solid marriage with Dean for 55 years, and there is no way they could hit rock bottom in recent months.

On top of that, Dolly has been dedicated to introducing someone better to her fans in the industry. In 1979, the singer sat for an interview with Cosmopolitan, where she was asked if turning 30 at that time made her think of herself and her career differently.

READ ALSO: Japanese 'Frozen' Voice Actress Sayaka Kanda Dead at 35 After Horrifying Accident [REPORT]

"Sure. . . that's when I decided to git goin'," she replied. "I had to make a lot of changes. I had to let a lot of people go. I changed my managers."

She expanded her empire by switching to a Hollywood-based manager. Parton even publicly said that she was dreaming big. The singer then tried doing new genres, although she still works on country music. While she introduced a "different Dolly," her fans told her that she always "sounds like Dolly."

READ MORE: Trevor Moore Cause of Death Revealed Months After His Fatal Fall: Did Someone Kill Him?