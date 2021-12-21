BTS V's precious dog, Yeontan, has reached the top of the trending list after the singer admits it was going through health issues during one interview.

Recently, RM, SUGA, Jin, j-hope, V, Jimin, and Jungkook appeared for the special edition of GQ Korea, making them the talk of the town with their stunning looks and insightful interviews.

However, at the end of V's interview with the magazine, the interviewer asked him to write a card out of gratitude, who would he address it to?

What Is Yeontan's Health Concern?

The "Sweet Night" singer responded that he would address it to his Pomeranian, Yeontan. V, real name Kim Taehyung, decided to keep things light and joked about how he would write the said card and responded, "Should I go with 'Bark bark bark'?"

The 25-year-old idol continued, "Our Tannie did a great job. Tannie's health has been bad since he was born. He can't breathe well because his airway is small. If he runs a little bit, he faints." Yeontan had gone through surgery twice this year and failed both of them.

"So now I have no choice but to endure it to some extent with medicine." Kim added, "So, Dear Tan, thank you so much for holding out, enduring, and surviving despite the difficulties. And I hope we can make fun memories together for the rest of our lives, and I want to see an adult Tan."

Fans React

According to one source, ​​Yeontan, born on September 7, 2017, was adopted by the idol after he found him "seemed angry" and "needs a lot of hugs." The publisher also explained that Yeontan has been taking medicines ever since, as the singer showed in one live stream a few years back.

Numerous fans shared their heartwarming messages on Twitter addressing one of the most adored BTS pets. As one said, "Stay strong and stay healthy, taehyung loves you so much let's stay with him until the end tannie!!"

stay strong and stay healthy, taehyung loves you so much let's stay with him until the end tannie!!



Another ARMY said, "Waking up to hearing about Tannie and his health issues - it's heartbreaking. All of us who've had fur babies know how short our time with them is and to then know that they're unwell...you just make it a point to spend as much time with them as possible and love them endlessly."

