The "RuPaul's Drag Race" franchise is the biggest drag competition globally. It is slowly taking over the international scene with numerous spin-off shows outside the United States like Spain, Italy, Holland, the United Kingdom, and more.

Since the show went outside America, fans have been hoping to get an All-star season featuring queens from all around the world, and it's finally happening; who will be the official cast members?

WARNING: POSSIBLE SPOILERS AHEAD

According to Variety, the upcoming season of "Drag Race" will be among the opening shows of the relaunched BBC Three in the UK.

Nine talented drag queens, who already competed in the past, will be fighting for the crown. RuPaul will remain as a host and the head member of the judging panel alongside Michelle Visage, Alan Carr, Graham Norton, and other guest celebrities.

Although the show has not officially unveiled the cast members yet, rumors have been swirling around on the internet over the past few months on who will compete on the show.

When RuPaul announced the big news through her Twitter account, one fan asked about the lineup of queens that will compete in the upcoming season; are your favorite contenders here?

Who Will Compete for the Crown?

According to a Reddit thread posted by thesmokeylife, three fan-favorites from the first season of the UK franchise will represent the hosting country: Baga Chipz from London, Blue Hydrangea from Belfast, and Cheryl Hole from Essex.

Although hundreds of queens already competed in the United States franchise, Monique Heart and Jujubee are the only two representing the country.

If ever Jujubee appears on the show, this would be her fourth time competing for the crown as she already appeared on season 2, All-Stars 2 and 5. She's also a current contestant on "Queen of the Universe," a drag singing competition produced by RuPaul's production, Wow Presents.

Jimbo and Lemon, hailing from Canada, will also be competing in the show.

The other international cast members are Janey Jacké from "Drag Race Holland" and Pangina Heals, who did not compete in the past but rather one of the judges of "Drag Race Thailand."

Disclaimer: All information mentioned above is based on Spoiler found on social media. RuPaul, the BBC Three, and World of Wonder Productions have not publicly confirmed the official cast members yet.

