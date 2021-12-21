Accusations that Robert De Niro's male personal trainer was paid more than his former female aide Graham Chase Robinson are heating up in the actor's bitter legal fight.

Radar has received court records showing that Robert De Niro has filed a request to compel, claiming that Robinson has refused to answer basic questions about the case, which is causing it to drag on.

In the request, the actor claims that Robinson is making progress in the litigation by requiring her to provide simple responses during discovery. "Plaintiff evades statements of simple cause and effect, refusing to admit or deny the requests, and assembles objections that while theoretically conceivable depart from the actual Request," the records read.

De Niro wants Robinson to admit that she claims she was paid less than Mr. De Niro's personal trainer, Dan Harvey.

Robinson informed De Niro's legal team that she was arguing in her complaint that she, a female, was paid less than Dan Harvey, a male, because of her gender.

He also wants her to testify under oath as to whether or not she accompanied him on all of his trips. According to De Niro, the answer is significant since, in contrast to her, Harvey did frequently travel with him.

De Niro's attorney says he, "will demonstrate that unlike Plaintiff, Mr. Harvey routinely traveled with Mr. DeNiro as part of his duties and responsibilities. Plaintiff is asked to confirm that unlike Mr. Harvey, she did not. This again goes to the equal pay claims."

With De Niro even refusing to hand up his private mobile phone for inspection, the court fight has been heating up recently. When De Niro sued Robinson for allegedly using corporate credit cards for personal spending, the litigation began. He's wanting $6 million from her.

Robinson has launched a countersuit against the actor, claiming that he discriminated against her because of her gender. The lawsuit was filed in 2019 by actor Robert De Niro. He alleges that not only did Robinson use business credit cards, but he also watched 55 episodes of Friends while working. Robinson reportedly utilized the actor's frequent flier points without his authorization.

De Niro's production business Canal Productions promoted Robinson to Vice President of Production and Finance in 2008. After making $300,000 a year, she resigned in 2019. Robinson is suing De Niro, claiming she was subjected to a hostile work environment because of his alleged gender discrimination.

A former supervisor of Robinson's called her a "bitch" and spoke to her in a "hostile and aggressive manner," according to Robinson. Both lawsuits are still active.

