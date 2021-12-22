Well, the Omicron variant has definitely taken its toll on the holiday season and now New Year's Eve is officially on the chopping block. Officials at Fox Television have announced that Fox's New Year's Toast & Roast 2022 hosted by Joel McHale and Ken Jeong will not be helping ring in the New Year in 2022.

With the new COVID variant on the rise and uncertainty around every corner, it is getting harder to protect ourselves and the major network has decided rather than taking the risk they will forgo their New Year's television event in order to be more safe than sorry.

In a statement made by a network spokesman, they explain the reason for the cancellation of the New York based celebration,

While we are confident in the health and safety protocols for Fox's New Year's Eve Toast & Roast 2022, the recent velocity of the spread of Omicron cases has made it impossible to produce a live special in Times Square that meets our standards. We will not be moving forward with Fox's New Year's Eve Toast & Roast 2022 in New York. The health and safety of our casts and crews have been, and will continue to be, of the utmost importance.

It has not yet been announced what will replace the event, but Fox has made a statement that they will have something to air before the countdown on New Year's Eve. This has not put a stop to other network's plans to cancel their festivities but only time will tell until then.