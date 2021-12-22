Rumor has it that Lisa Marie Presley is taking a "dark turn" after suffering from an alleged heartbreak and appearing worryingly unhealthy.

According to one report, the Presley family has grown concerned about the singer's recent appearance as sources claimed that her overall health has been declining. Based on the recent article by OK! Magazine via Suggest, Elvis Presley's daughter is "struggling to get through the holidays" this year.

The publication mentioned that the reason for the celebrity's depressing presence is due to her still mourning her son's tragic passing. Presley had reportedly lost her 27-year old son- Benjamin Keough, last year, which will mark her second Christmas without him.

Lisa Marie Presley's Dark Turn

A close source to the celebrity family revealed that Presley's friends and loved ones couldn't help but worry about her during the holiday season. "The truth is, she's suffering right now. She carries the heartache every day and can't help but feel sad this time of the year," the insider shared.

However, the starlet's daughter Riley Keough will not allow any more sadness and sulking throughout the festive month. The younger is already planning to bring her mother back to Memphis to stay over Presley's childhood home.

"Graceland always soothed Lisa Marie's soul before and everyone hopes that walking around the rooms her father loved will bring her comfort," one informant said.

Lisa Marie Presley's Divorce

Aside from grieving over her child's death, it seems like Presley is also in the middle of processing her divorce from Michael Lockwood. The two musicians had been married since 2006 before calling it quits and finalizing their separation in 2016.

The guitarist had also requested primary custody of their twin daughters immediately after cutting ties with Presley out of fear that she would soon relapse after losing her only son to suicide.

Radar Online reported that Lisa Marie Presley was previously ordered by the judge in charge of their case to pay Lockwood a monthly fee of $4,600 in child support. The celeb was not required to "cough out" any money for spousal support after her claims of a $16 million debt, unpaid taxes, and struggling with credit card bills back in 2018.



However, Presley's ex-husband is now demanding $61,000 monthly spousal support after presenting evidence in court that she has been receiving $20 million a year from the Elvis trust fund. In contrast, he currently only has $289 in his bank account while having a total of $5,489 monthly expenses.

