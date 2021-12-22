"WAP" hitmaker Cardi B has made herself clear online and stood up for fellow rapper Lil' Kim after netizens came against her.

The rapper has made multiple points on Twitter as she raised her voice against hateful tweets towards Lil' Kim. She said, "I'm tired of it and it's heartbreaking... She's is so sweet , supportive and a REAL F----- LEGEND."

"I remember when I used to beef wit b-tches and I used to put on my MySpace her song F--- YOU!" Cardi tweeted. "I think it gotta be these 2000's born kids on this app that don't know about s---!"

How Did It Begin?

Apparently, according to The Sun, the tweet started circulating online after Lil Mama released the track "Big Santa Papi" for Nick Cannon's new Christmas movie, "Miracles Across 125th Street."

The publisher even noted that multiple netizens had left comments regarding her song. One user said, "Lil Kim has officially crashed and burned her last crumb of legacy, what is this hunny...." The user added in a separate tweet, "it's been a decade since she seen a chart."

As a result, many users have been quick to defend the 47-year-old rapper, adding that she supposed to be a "cringy" character in Cannon's flick. Despite explaining Kim's character, many still continued to talk down to the rapper online.

"You ruined rap," wrote another user, replying directly to Lil Kim's account, and some even compared her to fellow rapper Nicki Minaj.

The way y'all don't do your research before tweeting nonsense. She played a corny character in Nick Cannons movie. She's supposed to be cringe here. Leave Lil Kim alone lol https://t.co/c9rgfs2gJT — sagseasonisinfulleffect (@Fizzlerocks1) December 22, 2021



People reported that the "Bodak Yellow" singer didn't directly address the track. However, she supported Edidion's tweet, which also stood in Lil Mama's defense, calling for the "hate bandwagon" to end.

I’m tired of it and it’s heartbreaking…She’s is so sweet ,supportive and a REAL FUCKIN LEGEND ..I remember when I used to beef wit bitches and I used to put on my MySpace her song FUCK YOU!😂I think it gotta be these 2000’s born kids on this app that don’t know about shit! https://t.co/s2ZkCgJLnx — Cardi B (@iamcardib) December 21, 2021

It came to the artist's attention a tweet from one user saying, "If you so tired of it then give her a collab," counting, "the only time it's beneficial to support her is on Twitter." And Cardi, of course, fired back and responded, "What do a collab go to do with someone constantly getting CYBER BULLY?"

What do a collab go to do with someone constantly getting CYBER BULLY? before a artist I am a woman wit feelings and I know how much it hurts to constantly get picked on…When I collab wit her is going to be at the right time & the right song.I don’t rush BIG MOMENTS! https://t.co/YqoVV78DpU — Cardi B (@iamcardib) December 22, 2021



The rapper also noted that if a collab were to happen, it would be when the right opportunity arises. "Before a artist I am a woman wit feelings and I know how much it hurts to constantly get picked on...When I collab wit her is going to be at the right time & the right song.I don't rush BIG MOMENTS!" her statement read.

She concluded, "I don't rush things and I say this in all my interviews. Until I don't have the right song for [an] artist I'm not going to rush it cause if the song don't make sense and it don't do good then I will feel terrible... It don't take away from her great[ness]."

