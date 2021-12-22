A week after he was accused of several instances of sexual assault, Chris Noth appeared in public for the first time since being sacked from The Equalizer, losing his $12 million tequila contract, and being dismissed by his talent agency.

The actor looks quite unconcerned though.

The 67-year-old actor and "Sex and the City: And Just Like That" star was photographed on a walk outside his Berkshires vacation home on Tuesday smiling at the cameras, according to the Daily Mail.

One day after Tara Wilson, his wife of nine years, was sighted in Los Angeles without her wedding band, the troubled actor appeared in public -- looking unperturbed.

He specifically appeared in Massachusetts on Wednesday, where he was able to converse with a photographer. He once again denied the sexual assault accusations from two women, who aired their allegations in an explosive report in The Hollywood Reporter in the previous week.

ALSO READ: Britney Spears COLD As Ice? Singer Plans to Have BEST Christmas Yet, Without Mom, Sister or Father!

When asked for further comment on the matter, Noth retorted, "You have my statement right? My statement is out, I rest by my statement, I'll now let the chips fall where they may. My statement is my statement, that's all I can give."

After the photographer semi-agreed and claimed that Noth is 'innocent until proven guilty', the actor replied, "Well yeah, but you know that's the way it is," before saying he can still "spend the holidays with his wife of nine years and their two sons."

He then flashed a smile, to suggest that this scandal has not broken his spirts yet. He even made a peace sign at the camera, before walking off.

He kept his wedding finger concealed in the pocket of his black jacket during the outing, which is interesting considering his wife was spotted without it.

Because Noth kept his left hand buried in his jacket's pocket, it's not clear if the incident has forced him to give up on wearing his wedding band. Last week, two women came forward to accuse actor Noth of rape and sexual assault, one in 2004 and the other in 2015, as Radar has reported.

Noth has now been accused by a third woman, who was 18 years old at the time, of sexual assault, alleging that he touched and kissed her at a Manhattan restaurant in 2010.

The claims have sparked a massive outcry from the public. When the third complainant came forward, Noth's talent agency, A3 Artists Agency, dumped him.

There was a $12 million offer to sell the Ambhar Tequila brand from a Nevada-based beverage firm that fell through on Monday of this week for Noth as well.

"At this point in time it doesn't make sense for us to move forward with this deal in light of the claims, which must be taken with the utmost seriousness," said Bernard Rubin, the CEO of Entertainment Arts Research, Inc., in a press release. That said, we continue to be on the lookout for spirits brands that fit EARI's ethos of social responsibility."

According to Noth's statements thus far, he will "never cross that line."

READ ALSO: Actress Carmen Salinas Dead At 82: Internet Mourns Over Mexican Actress' Passing