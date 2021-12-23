In a teaser released yesterday, the John Wick Twitter account announced that we'll be seeing Lionsgate's John Wick: Chapter 4 on March 24, 2023. This is the second time the Keanu Reeves-led action franchise has pushed back its release date, reportedly due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Prior to the teaser release, John Wick: Chapter 4 was scheduled for a 2022 Memorial Day weekend release, going head-to-head with Paramount's Top Gun: Maverick. And while some have speculated that the fourth John Wick film was pushed back to avoid competing with Paramount's highly-anticipated tentpole blockbuster, Deadline has revealed that its release date was actually delayed because the film is not yet ready.

According to Deadline's sources, production on John Wick: Chapter 4 was stopped due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and still has yet to resume in Japan.

Additionally, Deadline has also been tracking the popularity race between the two films. Despite John Wick: Chapter 4 receiving little to no promotion outside of the recently released teaser, Reeves 'film still bested the heavily-marketed Tom Cruise-led Top Gun: Maverick by 90% in terms of which movie is the audience's first choice to see. Thus, there is no reason for Lionsgate to pull the release of John Wick: Chapter 4 due to competition with Top Gun: Maverick.

Regardless, both films are hotly anticipated. While we're disappointed that we're going to have to wait a whole another year to see the latest installment in the John Wick series, we're still hyped to see what intricately choreographed fights and beautiful cinematography John Wick: Chapter 4 has in store for us as it films around the world.

John Wick: Chapter 4 is set for release on March 24, 2023. Directed by Chad Stahelski, the fourth film stars Keanu Reeves, Donnie Yen, Laurence Fishburne, Bill Skarsgård, Ian McShane, and more.

For more entertainment news and commentary, check out Enstarz! We bring you the latest on your favorite celebrities, TV shows, and films.