Speculations believe that Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are on the brink of divorce after multiple feuds.

One report said their marriage is "under pressure" and may not make it through longer after their fights. Based on OK! Magazine, the nine-year-long couple's relationship may appear perfect from the public, which seemed to be contrasting to what they're dealing with alone.

They share three children, James, Inez, and Betty, living in their New York home, per source. However, an insider leaked that they're faking and hiding things from the public regarding their relationship.

Perfect Marriage For Publicity?

The source also added, "They're actors, after all, and it helps both of their careers to portray a certain persona. Plus, they believe they should work things out between themselves behind closed doors."

The insider also mentioned that the longtime couple is "generally happy." However, they also noted the "effort and sacrifice" it takes to save their relationship. The article also elaborated that the "Deadpool" and "Gossip Girl" stars had many plans they would like to talk about, including having a fourth baby and leaving Hollywood for good.



The actor recently announced his "sabbatical from moviemaking," and the magazine would believe his decision was all about pleasing Lively. "It's hard on her for him to be away for so long. As much as she enjoys her space, it was getting to the point where they were two ships passing in the night," the informant claimed.

"At the end of the day, she usually gets her way because she's Ryan's priority and he'd rather keep her happy." They tried to explain that Reynolds knows "it's not all about him anymore," but it is more of his wife and children this time.

READ ALSO: Kim Kardashian Has One Elaborate Way to Keep the Holiday Spirits for Children on Whole December [Full Details]

The Real Deal

As this article was analyzed by Suggest, Reynolds and Lively may agree that there is no perfect marriage, but there is no reason to support that they're struggling to make their relationship work.

And based on available evidence, Reynolds and Lively are doing well. The family's father revealed how his wife has been supportive of him as she sent a sweet cupcake arrangement to support his new ad for Peloton. The cupcakes came with a note, "To my mister, who always goes BIG or goes home. I love you so much. But not as much as Peloton loves you. Xo Serena Bradshaw."

The parents of three kids continue to support each other in their careers and do their best to spend time well together as a family.

READ MORE: Stephen Curry In A 'Non-Traditional Relationship' With Wife Ayesha? Longtime Couple's 'Not-So-Perfect' Marriage Explored