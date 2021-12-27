Jean-Marc Vallee, a Canadian director popularly known for his exceptional works in the movie "Dallas Buyers Club" and the hit HBO series "Big Little Lies," has passed away at the age of 58.

His longtime producing partner Nathan Ross confirmed the tragic news to The Hollywood Reporter, saying the famed director died over the Christmas weekend in the area of Quebec City, Canada.

Fans on Twitter alleged are figuring out the cause of his death, saying he might be sick or suffer from an aneurysm, but his camp never confirmed whether the questions circulation online are accurate.

In a statement from Ross, he mentioned that Vallee is known for his "creativity, authenticity and trying things differently."

His attitude whenever he works with people was also revealed as he was described as "a true artist and a generous, loving guy."

"The maestro will sorely be missed but it comforts knowing his beautiful style and impactful work he shared with the world will live on," Ross added.

The director spent his early days in Montreal, and his career started by directing music videos.

In 1995, he released his first movie titled "Black List," which became a success to Canadian audiences. The film earned numerous nods and praises including nine Canada's Genie Award nominations.

He later came back in the famed award-giving body in 2005 with the movie "C.R.A.Z.Y.," which won 11 Genies.

Vallee targeted international audiences with his film "The Young Victoria" which starred Emily Blunt as Queen Victoria. The movie received three Academy Award nominations and it took home the Best Costume Design award.

His Oscar journey didn't end there as his 2013 movie "Dallas Buyers Club" earned a whopping six Oscar nominations, including best picture.

The film was based on the story of Ron Woodroof, a man who sold experimental drugs to people with AIDS.

His star-studded adaptation of "Big Little Lies" was a massive hit to viewers at home, which led the HBO series to earn an Emmy-award nomination for his directing skills.

Some of the high-profile personalities who starred in the series were Nicole Kidman, Laura Dern, and Reese Witherspoon.

Following his death, many fans took online to pay tribute to the famed director, with one fan writing, "i can't even imagine the pain his loved ones are in, what a talent. sending love and comfort to them, as well in my prayers."

Features writer Joshua Axelrod shared snaps of some of Vallee's works, writing in the caption, "He had such a unique visual and narrative style. Such an immense talent gone too soon. RIP."

