Everyone has their way of coping with their feelings after a breakup; in Camila Cabello's case, it seems like she's going in the direction of abandoning the online world for her good. The singer recently revealed that she would undergo a social media detox.

Over the Christmas weekend, the "Señorita" hitmaker took to her Instagram stories to share shocking news to fans, saying she would be leaving social media for a while.

"going on a [little] social media detox... just wanna spend a little less time on my phone this week," she wrote before saying she loves her fans. (via Camila Cabello Worldwide)

The former "Fifth Harmony" member assured her supporters that she would come back soon, as her detox would only be until the end of the year.

Radar Online reported that the timing of her online blackout coincides a month after her ex-boyfriend Shawn Mendes "dumped her," meaning she's leaving the internet because of her former lover.

However, neither of the two has confirmed this information.

Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes Broke up a Month Before Bombshell Announcement?

Per the outlet, the former couple reportedly broke up one month before announcing to their fans that they were separating.

According to insiders who spoke to the outlet, Cabello asked for advice about breakups during a flight from Miami, Florida, to Los Angeles, California.

The source overheard her conversation with a friend during the plane ride, saying she wanted to avoid getting the attention and "sobbing" while in the aircraft.

Later on, the exes released a joint statement online, saying they had decided to end their romantic relationship.

"Our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever. We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward," they added.

Camila Cabello Moving on With a New Guy?

A few days ago, fans took to an Instagram gossip page called Deuxmoi, where they reportedly saw Cabello hanging out with a mystery man.

The two were described as "super normal looking" and wore matching "North Face jackets."

Aside from her recent sighting, the singer was also spotted using the premium celebrity dating app called Raya.

At the time of this writing, Cabello has not publicly confirmed whether she's dating someone or not.

