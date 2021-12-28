Keri Hulme, a novelist, popularly known for being the first person from New Zealand to win the famed Booker Prize, has passed away at the age of 74.

Her nephew, Matthew Salmons, confirmed the tragic news to Stuff, saying her aunt was a humble person who never sought fame or adoration despite her big name in the literary scene.

The writer died on Monday at her home in Maimate, South Canterbury. While Otago Daily Times described her cause of death as "owing to medical issues," Salmons didn't confirm it to the abovementioned outlet.

The publication also noted that Hulme had dementia over the final years of her life.

The novelist spent her early days in Christchurch, New Zealand. Born on March 9, 1947, the writer was connected to the tribes of Ngāi Tahu and Ngāti Māmoe.

Her ethnic affiliations highly inspired her written works, especially her Māoritanga roots.

She started writing stories and poems as early as 12 years old. She attended North New Brighton Primary School and Aranui High School.

Hulme was about to pursue a law career at the University of Canterbury, but she dropped out and started volunteering at a Catholic church organization.

Aside from being a famed writer throughout her career, she also immersed herself with painting skills, which led her to showcase her artworks through group exhibits in the 1980s.

Her first book, "The Bone People," was one of her famous works to date as it is 12 years in the making. The written work was later encased in resin so no one would publish it in the future.

In 1983, the book was finally released through a publisher called Spiral Collective, which caters primarily to women artists and writers.

The following year, it won the New Zealand Book award for fiction, the Pegasus Prize, and Britain's Booker Prize, which is her most significant accomplishment.

Since the public rated her chances of winning so low, she was never able to accept the award personally in London.

The story revolves around the fictional character Kerewin Holmes, an artist who was trying to escape her past.

Salmons said his aunt never discussed how people labeled her as a "literary giant" throughout her career in an interview with the outlet.

"It was never about fame for her, she's always been a storyteller. It was never about the glitz and glam, she just had stories to share," he added.

Her friend of 35 years, Christchurch historian Bruce Harding, described her as a "peaceful, quiet person of firm conviction," who helped their country be known in the international scene.

He added, "She was a bridge-builder between Māori and Pākehā at a really important time in New Zealand history."

