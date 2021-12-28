Prince William and Prince Harry will remain at odds until next year, a royal correspondent claimed.

In the past years, Prince William and Prince Harry have been developing rifts that worsened their relationship. Things went downhill even more after the Duke, and Duchess of Sussex left their senior royal posts.

Now that the year 2022 is about to start, what could be a new beginning for them still will not do good in their relationship since the rift is reportedly "deep."

Speaking to LBC (via Express), royal correspondent Peter Hunt said that Prince Harry had already suffered because of the royal family. He felt an outcast, even more, when he married Meghan Markle.

"I remember asking someone just before the engagement was announced, and I was talking to this person who'd seen her coming in and I said, 'does she know what she's marrying into?' And they said yes, and I said, 'but does she know-know?' and they paused and sort of shook their head," he said.

Why Prince William, Prince Harry Are Yet to Mend Relationship

Although the royal brothers already got their chances to make things right, Prince Harry's memoir could reportedly further sour his relationship with his brother.



Hunt called the move an inevitable collision that could turn the tables even more.

"So her coming in and wanting a role the institution wasn't prepared to give her I think further created the problem in that relationship," he continued.

Even the royal correspondent reportedly found it hard to see a resolution between Prince Harry and Prince William especially because of the book.

Prince Harry's spokesperson revealed that the duke is writing an intimate and heartfelt memoir. The book is being ghost-written by J. R. Moehringer, a Pultizer prize-winning author.

"I've worn many hats over the years, both literally and figuratively, and my hope is that in telling my story - the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned - I can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think," he said.

Despite the fears the announcement caused, the Duke of Sussex said he only has one goal why he wants to release it - to regain people's trust and approval and not to harm the royal family.

