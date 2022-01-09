The super talented James Qupid is back with a new music video for his single, "Super Clean," to kick off the new year. The self-produced track is laced with heavenly harmonies and bass thumping 808s. The vibey jam is brought to life with visuals from Oasis Imagery.

"Super Clean" combines R&B and Hip-Hop/Rap. The track is meant to be a fun, catchy song that embraces confidence. "'Super Clean' embodies what it means to be the flyest in the room," James Qupid explains. The music video is a clever rendition of the anthem, and features clean visuals and phenomenal dancing.

"Super Clean" showcases James Qupid's versatility with his smooth flow and silky vocals. The singer-songwriter and producer is only getting started in 2022. James Qupid is ready to take over this year. Go grab your best outfit, throw your shades on, and press play on "Super Clean."

"Super Clean" Music Video Link: https://youtu.be/eiAMP3wH5Iw

Artist's Bio:

James Qupid is a singer-songwriter, producer, and multi-instrumentalist from South Florida. He has been featured in countless media outlets. Warm as wool and smooth as silk, James Qupid is mighty versatile. James Qupid has been honing his craft like a seasoned chef; he puts as much soul into his sultry dishes as mama's home cooking. Obsessed with pairing live instrumentation with space age digital sounds and wicked bass, James Qupid has a unique talent of crafting songs that simultaneously feel retro and futuristic. His innovative streak has him freely hybridizing genres as diverse as Funk, Hip-Hop, Jazz, Pop, R&B, and Rock, with a healthy smattering of Electronic influences. His smooth vocals and playful, yet understanding, lyrics exude the attitude of a suave and experienced man worthy of the moniker derived from the god of love.

