Sandra Bullock is an unstoppable force of talent.

The Unforgivable, a film in which she both starred and produced, just joined Netflix's 10 Most Popular Films list. The film, which follows a woman who was released from prision after spending twenty years behind bars for killing a police officer, has captured the attention of viewers across Netflix, being viewed (as of now) for 186,900,000 hours total.

The Unforgivable joins Bullock's other movie Birdbox on the streaming platform's standing chart. This addition makes Sandra Bullock the first actress ever to have two films simultaneously included on the this high-powered list.

Ryan Reynolds is the only other actor who could match this accomplishment, seeing both Red Notice and 6 Underground on the same list. (Little did these two stars of The Proposal know that they would be meeting up again in an equally star-powered way!)

Bullock already has plans to return to the big screen in big ways. She will be starring in The Lost City an action-romance advenutre set to be released in theaters next year, alongside co-stars Channing Tatum and Daniel Radcliffe.

She will also soon be appearing in the film Bullet Train. This exciting action thriller, based on the novel by Kōtarō Isaka, will also feature Brad Pitt and rapper Bad Bunny. It follows five assasins on a train, fighting over money that is being kept in a suitcase.

With Sandra Bullock on board both of these films (and that train), they are both certian to be smash successes.

Congratulations Sandra Bullock! We can't wait to see what's next for you!