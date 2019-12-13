'6 Underground': What to Expect From Michael Bay's New Netflix Movie

It has been too long since we have seen a Michael Bay movie. The last one was "Transformers: The Last Knight."

Michael Bay's "6 Underground" stars Ryan Reynolds, who will assemble his strike squad.

It's a Rated R movie that has intense violence and language throughout, bloody images, and some sexual content. The film was first screened in cinemas for two days before it finally dropped on Netflix on Friday.

Reynolds plays "The Mastermind." He is a billionaire tech genius who brings together a team of international operatives. Much like Bruce Wayne/Tony Stark, Reynolds' character decides to lead a crew of vigilantes, all of whom fake their deaths to right the world's wrongs by taking out most evil humans on the planet.

Each of the team is only known by a number. The crew includes a ruthlessly efficient CIA agent, a moderately repentant hitman, a doctor capable of performing intensive surgery, and a millennial parkour enthusiast.

The Plot

Things start with a high car chase in the streets of Italy.

Reynolds' character gets into a sportscar as it swerves out, but it ends with a quick drive through the Uffizi Gallery with Michelangelo's painting almost knocked off its pedestal.

There are already fountains of blood and a detached eyeball. Put simple, it is grotesque.

However, it is interrupted by the plot, which starts to unravel with multiple flashbacks and sidetracks. There is also a lot of slow-motion deaths and slow-motion parts. It goes back and forth in the middle hour of the movie.

Michael Bay remains devoted to presenting action set-pieces with practical effects in glam locations, like a penthouse hostage taking that involved a detonating infinity pool or a science-assisted siege of a large yacht holding an escaping dictator. Bay enlists top-notch stunt performers to carry them out.

Cars tumble, bodies are distorted, countless rounds are ablaze. There was even a joke about a sexual body parts and nuns flipping off the heroes as they go through wedding receptions.

There are also sunset silhouette shots, pornographic violence,and soft sex that are standard parts of Michael Bay mix, sliced into ripples of light and color by an editorial arrangement.

The director shot everything with maximum energy because the camera was swinging, soaring, rotating, and assuming countless of POVs.

Worth The Watch?

After a decade living in a more kid-friendly universe where some of his rougher natures were shortened by the strains of the science fiction and computer graphics chaos, Bay is content to be somewhat off the leash.

Is the movie watchable? It is, with no added cost, to pay beyond your Netflix fees. But it is also wholly disposable and forgettable and a squandering of all the talent involved.

According to reviews, it is one of the platform's first incursions into unapologetic blockbuster filming.

The movie currently has a 43% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes.

According to CNN's Brian Lowry, the movie proves so uneven in its tone and unrelenting in its volume that "it's hard to imagine a hole deep enough in which to bury its silliness."

