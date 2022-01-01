Ben Simmons, Kendall Jenner's ex-boyfriend, is no longer looking for a relationship. Because he already found a long-lasting one with Maya Jama, UK TV presenter.

He is reportedly engaged to Maya Jama, just after seven months of dating. As reported by the British tabloid The Sun, during the holidays, the 25-year-old Australian discreetly proposed to the British disc jockey.

According to an informant, Simmon certainly has fallen hard for Jama. The couple kept the news to themselves and only communicated it with close family and friends. According to a source, "Ben adores Maya and has fallen head over heels for her," the source said. "He picked up the ring on Jewelers' Row in the diamond district of Philadelphia the day before he proposed," the source added.

The insider added, the athlete "chose the ring himself and felt he knew exactly what she would want. Maya said yes, and they're both thrilled."

Simmons was even reportedly scared to ask Jama to marry her after knowing that her last ex-boyfriend had turned down a proposal from him.

"He and Maya have been together for much less time but, thankfully, she said yes," the insider shared. "Ben was so excited, but they've decided to keep the news low-key and tell only those closest to them."

Not that Kendall Jenner is likely to care. She's very much in love with her boyfriend, Devin Booker.

EVEN THOUGH they won't be spending the holidays together, Kendall Jenner sent a heartfelt message to boyfriend Devin Booker through a shout out. THat said, everyone should know upon reading that message that she's unlikely to give a hoot about Ben Simmons.

In contrast to the reality star's Christmas celebrations in Los Angeles, the 26-year-old basketball player boyfriend was in Phoenix cheering on his team as they battled the Golden State Warriors.

While Kendall didn't have time to watch the game, she did post a picture of it playing on a TV over the fireplace.

She scribbled "christmas dayyy" on the photo.

Devin and Kendall made their love public on Valentine's Day, 10 months after they started dating.

After graduating from Moss Point High School, Devin went on to play professional basketball for the Phoenix Suns.

Devin Booker, who was selected 13th overall in the 2015 NBA draft, made his NBA debut two days before he turned 19 years old.

His five-year $158 million contract with the Phoenix Suns is presently in progress.

