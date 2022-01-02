Jessica Alba was pictured without a wedding ring in her latest Instagram photo, further fueling the rumors that she and her husband, Cash Warren, are divorcing.

On Friday, the actress celebrated the start of a new year by posting a video on her social media accounts. Instagram Reels users have posted before-and-after images with Kanye West's Praise To God playing in the backdrop. Alba jumped on the bandwagon.

It wasn't until she was about halfway through the video that we saw her remove the face mask and sing the lyrics of "even if you're not ready for the day, it cannot always be night."

While wearing a long black cocktail dress and full makeup, the actress shows off her new appearance in the second part of the video. Having a champagne flute in her hand, she appeared to be set to head for a party. The diamond sparkler, which she has worn in the past, is conspicuously missing from the photo.

Before posting the image, the "Sin City" actress was spotted without a wedding band while shopping at Whole Foods over the weekend. A long colorful coat with small floral motifs and a ribbed-colored sweater worn beneath, along with a sloppy brown pair of pants, was all that Alba wore for the excursion.

Earlier, when out for an afternoon coffee run in her Los Angeles neighborhood, the shutterbugs also caught her with her bare fingertips.

It wasn't long before Alba spotted the media surrounding her and tried to cover up the ringless finger she had on her hand.

During an interview with Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt for the episode titled, "Before, During, and After Baby," she spoke up about her 13-year marriage to the producer of Made in America. The Honey actress said that she sometimes takes her hubby for granted during the interview.

It's all rosy for 2 1/2 years," Alba explained. "But then, after that, you become roommates. You're just going through the motions. You have the responsibilities. It's a lot of, like, checking the boxes, right?"

She added, "We have, like obviously the friendship, the comfort of, like, 'you're not going anywhere,' and so sometimes you don't treat those people the best, right? You don't consider their feelings in the way that you would consider other people's feelings."

