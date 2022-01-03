Keanu Reeves is said to have donated a large sum of money as part of his salary to a worthy cause.

After his younger sister battled leukemia for 10 years, the veteran Hollywood star allegedly contributed 70% of his pay from the first "The Matrix" film to finance leukemia research.

After his sister Kim, now 55, was stricken with the terrible disease in 1991, Reeves was motivated to sponsor research into blood cancer. He was allegedly given $10 million upfront and made $35 million for the first film in the 1999 franchise.

According to LadBible, at this period, the "John Wick" star became his sister's primary caregiver. He assisted her in recovering after a decade of fighting the sickness and achieving remission.

Due to Reeves' attachment to his sister, he sold his house to be closer to her, which caused the other "Matrix" sequels to be delayed.

He is said to have spent $5 million on therapy to assist her recovery.

In a previous interview, Keanu Reeves said of Kim, "She was always there for me, you know. I will always be here for her."

The Canadian actor has launched a charity foundation to help people who are battling cancer and told Ladies Home Journal in 2009, "I have a private foundation that's been running for five or six years, and it helps aid a couple of children's hospitals and cancer research."

He went on to clarify that he doesn't want to put his name on it and instead wants to leave it to the foundation to perform its job.

Keanu Reeves gave a considerable chunk of his pay from the "Matrix" sequel to the visual effects editors and costume design teams.

According to a report by the Wall Street Journal in 2001, "He felt that they were the ones who made the movie and that they should participate."

To generate money for Camp Rainbow Gold, a children's charity center, the actor auctioned off a 15-minute virtual Zoom date in June 2020.

In October 2021, he allegedly gave each of the four members of his "John Wick 4" stunt squad a Rolex Submariner watch for $9,150.

READ ALSO: Amber Heard's Girlfriend Gone? 'Aquaman' Star's Life in Chaos Amid Ongoing Legal War With Johnny Depp

Keanu Reeves Net Worth 2022

Keanu Reeves has a net worth of $380 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

He is said to be compensated differently every film depending on whether he receives a large upfront payment or prefers back-end income and box office gross incentives.

Keanu Reeves may get up to $15 million per film upfront, according to Parade. Despite his enormous wealth, he is only the 17th wealthiest actor in Hollywood.

READ MORE: Chrissy Teigen's Recent Instagram Post Had Fans Admit Their Brains Are Tripping -- Here's Why