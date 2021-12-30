It's not a secret that comedian Patton Oswalt knows a thing or two about geek culture. This statement is no better exemplified than with his hilariously long filibuster moment as character Garth Blundin on the popular sitcom Parks and Rec.

In the episode, in order to oppose Leslie Knope's change to the town charter, Garth rambles incessantly about Star Wars in order to block the vote. Well, fellow Star Wars geeks out there, he may have actually predicted the fate of legenday bounty hunter Baba Fett.

(slight SPOILERS ahead for The Book Of Boba Fett)

In either a clever homage or a sheer coincidence, Blundin's rant about Boba Fett surviving the Sarlacc pit in Return of the Jedi has now become canon in the Star Wars universe. There is one particular section of filibuster soliloquy (in which he tries to stop the town from taking action by reading them his own spec script for a new Star Wars movie) where Garth says this,

We pan down from the twin suns of Tatooine. We are now close on the mouth of the Sarlacc pit. After a beat, the gloved Mandalorian armor gauntlet of Boba Fett grabs onto the sand outside the Sarlacc pit, and the feared bounty hunter pulls himself from the maw of the sand beast.

We'll give you three guesses as to what happens, verbatim, in the first episode of The Book of Boba Fett.

It didn't take long for Twitter to figure out the connection. In a retweet, Patton posted a fan-made video from @LightsCameraPod of Garth's speech alongside the shot for shot sequence from the show. He writes this in the post,

To say I’m touched is putting it lightly. And yeah, #BookofBobaFett ROCKS. YOU’RE WELCOME. https://t.co/gmmjVNCtS4 — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) December 30, 2021

As if we weren't excited enough for The Book of Boba Fett, this deliciously geeky little tidbit definitely has us amped up for the series even more than we already were.

The Book of Boba Fett is streaming new episodes on Disney+ every Wednesday, with the first episode now available on the service.