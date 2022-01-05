Shiloh Jolie-Pitt has made waves in recent months after attending a number of "Eternals" premieres with her mother and brothers.

Not only that, but she is Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's first biological child.

Many people are curious as to what she plans to do with her life. She is, after all, the daughter of two A-list Hollywood superstars.

Shiloh, on the other hand, may be on a different professional route than her parents, according to a poll.

Nicki Swift polled 617 people to find out what job Shiloh Jolie-Pitt should pursue.

According to the publication, 33.87 percent of respondents thought the renowned kid could be a model like her "Tomb Raider" actress mother.

Angelina Jolie worked as a model during her adolescence. The actress was dubbed "destined for greatness" by Huffington Post when she was 16 years old.

Because Shiloh Jolie-Pitt had the appearance and stature of a model, the findings were expected.

Others, however, are perplexed as to why Shiloh's #1 option was not acting, given that both of her parents are actors.

Even if the outcome didn't rule out acting as a career for her, many people believed she had a chance.

About 33.55 percent of those polled thought she'll go into show industry to follow in the footsteps of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie.

However, Shiloh Jolie-options Pitt's for a career were not limited to modeling and acting.

She may professionally follow Angelina Jolie's altruistic pursuits, according to 23.34 percent of individuals who responded to the study.

After all, she already has a foundation named after her in Namibia, where she was born, called Shiloh Wildlife Sanctuary.

The sanctuary, according to accounts, caters for rhinos and elephants who have been poached or abused.

"Her face brightened up" when she visited the refuge, a source told People magazine.

While becoming a social media influencer is the quickest way to fame, 9.4% of respondents said Shiloh would utilize her celebrity to pursue a career in dance, despite her TikTok dancing videos being popular.

The films showed the renowned adolescent flaunting her moves and having fun with her dance classes.

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, the former power couple's only kid, has been making headlines left and right.

