Spider-Man: No Way Home star Tom Holland came by the Sony CES Press Conference and sang his praises about his new, upcoming action film Uncharted. The film came about due to some of the perks of working with Sony Pictures. The young star commended the team on creating an action movie that did not lose the emotional pull of a great and meaningful film. He explained how action movies tend to get heavy handed with the action losing a lot of the heart of a good film.

"What's so nice about our movie is you have this very tangible relationship between Nate and [his mentor] Sully [played by Mark Wahlberg], which is really the heart of the movie. ... It's about a young orphan looking for his family and in turn finding a family in the most sort of unorthodox way," Holland remarked.

This highly-anticipated action film is based on a video game of the same name. This video game was Holland's first experience with the Uncharted story.

One of the luxuries of making these Spider-Man movies is they're made by Sony. One of the luxuries of working for Sony is PlayStation. So all the actors trailers were outfitted with the best TVs and the newest PlayStation - and one of the games they'd given me was Uncharted...I remember them trying to drag me out of my trailer to come back to set. I was like, 'No, no, no, we're about to complete this mission...we had a conversation about the idea of making this into a movie and bringing it to life on the big screen. And here we are today.

Imagine wasting time on the set of one movie, leading you toward a deal for another high budget film. We love it! Uncharted premieres on February 18, 2022.