Prince Harry reportedly got revenged on Prince Charles by seemingly suggesting that his father and his aides truly earned a whopping amount of money from a Saudi billionaire.

Prince Charles has been bombarded with allegations after his former most-trusted aide, Michael Fawcett, made a deal with Mahfouz Marei Mubarak bin Mahfouz in exchange for donations to the Prince of Wales' charities.

The royal family has since dismissed the claims that he was involved in the shocking cash-for-honors scheme. However, the Duke of Sussex seemingly implied that Prince Charles and his aides took advantage of the scheme.

National Enquirer reported "Payoff Bombshell Rocks Charles!" which revealed that the charity scandal affected the heir to the throne since its revelation last year. According to the news outlet, the royal prince broke the royal protocol when he held an "off the records" ceremony awarding to the Saudi billionaire and gave him the prestigious royal title Commander of the Order of the British Empire.

"Harry's clearly determined not to be dragged into this scandal. By taking a public swipe at Charles, he's turned any spotlight of guilt off himself and squarely on his father - another revenge mission accomplished!" the source went on.



The event was reportedly never added to the royal family's published court calendar, making it more suspicious.

Did Prince Harry Betray Prince Charles?

It has been made clear that Prince Charles has nothing to do with the cash-for-honors scandal - and neither is Prince Harry. Unfortunately, the tabloid used the recent comments of the royals to create a buzz between them.

Far from what the news outlet reported, the Duke of Sussex's representative admitted that the royal prince accepted charitable donations from the Saudi businessman. His camp also slammed The Sunday Times for making a baseless report.

READ ALSO: [BREAKING] Young Dolph's Killer Identified: Suspect Who Shot Rapper to Death Now Wanted For Murder

"It is disappointing that The Sunday Times, knowing all the facts, has chosen to encourage speculation by being deliberately vague to try to create a falsified link between the Duke of Sussex and the CBE scandal, of which he had no knowledge or involvement," he said, as quoted by People.

He also revealed he only met Mahfouz once eight years ago and never introduced him to any royal family members.

His statement did not attack Prince Charles in any way. Thus, it is safe to say that his comments were not intended to bring his father down.

READ MORE: Royal Shame: Prince Andrew NOT Safe From Civil Lawsuit Despite Unveiling 2009 Epstein-Giuffre Settlement [REPORT]