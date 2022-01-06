Having played the same character on and off for more than two decades, "The Sex and the City: And Just Like That" actor Kristin Davis confesses that aging for her had been "very difficult." Instead of calling her vain though, one has to hear her reasons for saying so.

According to the Emmy-nominated actress in her NewBeauty cover story that reaches newsstands on January 18, aging and being compared to your much, much younger self may be "very distressing."

"If I was from a regular life, I would feel fine; I would feel great! I'm healthy, I'm strong, I've got this little three-year-old son, and I carry him around and it's all good - but, no, I'm on television, where every bit of my physical being is analyzed," she explained.

"That part was always very stressful and difficult for me, because, as much as I can look back on my life and think, "Oh, I looked great then," you never think that at the time. I guess no one does," she added.

"Personally, I have bad days; I have days where I literally want to put my face in a bowl of ice like Joan Crawford,"

Davis admitted.

She then shared how her mindset is being improved by the people she is working with.

"[Creator Michael Patrick King] is very much, "Listen, none of us are not trying to look like we used to look." Charlotte still has her style that she had before, but now she's 55, which we dealt with in the first episode and it's an ongoing storyline," she revealed.

She also shared that aging has its perks and benefits.

She recounted, "there's a lot of other things that come with aging. Some are great, like wisdom, feeling grounded, life experiences, and those wonderful things, but then there's other stuff that's stressful."

Davis lamented how insecure she was when she was younger, mainly because of how harsh the media was being.

When she was younger, the media called her "pear shaped" and compared her to Sarah, a "very small creature," and this had a bad effect on her self-esteem.

"That was difficult and no amount of working out could change my shape," Kristin said of the Sex and the City days. Her insecurities were a mile-high, even though looking back, she said she does not know what she was thinking.

"I grew up feeling insecure about my body. I don't know why, but I did... One time, right when we started filming in the olden days, I was walking home from set and I stopped at the corner bodega to buy some M&M's, which is my go-to stress food. I go to pay, and the woman behind the register said, "I can't sell these to you."

