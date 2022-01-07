Madonna has been spending time with her family in the Swiss Alps on a vacation.

And to top it all off, Madonna recruited a troupe of professional yodelers to perform for her family in her cabin.

Lourdes, 25, Rocco, 21, David Banda, 16, Mercy James, 15, and twins Estere and Stella Ciccone, 9 were all in attendance as the 63-year-old singer documented the celebrations on Instagram.

Ahlamalik Williams, the pop star's 27-year-old boyfriend, was also in attendance, and the couple was spotted embracing for a few seconds.

"Farewell Gstaad..........We will never forget your Mountains or your Moonshine! ️," the obviously satisfied Madonna said.

She wowed her followers, including Kanye West's new love interest Julia Fox, who wrote, "Omg I absolutely love this family photo moment why do I have chills and am on the verge of tears now."

READ ALSO: [VIDEO] AEW Star Rey Fenix In EXTREME Pain Following Horrifying Match: Wrestler Left With Broken Bones?

People who follow Madonna's social media accounts would know this is a rare snap indeed. While family-oriented, Madonna has always been too busy to make sure everyone's schedule is coordinated with hers.

Her oldest daughter Lourdes was born to Madonna's ex-personal trainer turned actor, Carlos Leon.

Lourdes is now a model, having just landed a 90s-themed picture session for PAPER magazine.

Guy Ritchie, Madonna's ex-husband with whom she was married from 2000 to 2008, is Rocco's father.

Three exhibits at the Chelsea art gallery under the pseudonym 'Rhed' have discreetly established Rocco as an expressionist painter.

After attending Central Saint Martins and the Royal Drawing School as a teenager, he began his professional art career at the age of 17. His work now fetches five figure sums.

Two years after adopting Mercy James, Madonna brought in twins Esther and Stella Mwale to join their brother David Banda, who was adopted by Madonna from Malawi in 2006.

The fact that all of them are in one picture is quite heartwarming indeed.

Recently, Madonna caught some flak - so early in this new year. Madonna shared a highly suggestive photo of her 25-year-old daughter Lourdes Leon's behind on social media to mark the beginning of the year 2022.

A small gathering of close friends and family joined the Queen of Pop to celebrate the New Year at a magnificent snow-covered chateau. She documented the event with images and videos she shared on her social media accounts. With her bum facing the camera, Lourdes stood in a skin-tight dress as a guy with rose-colored spectacles put out his tongue towards her bottom. Followers believe it was certainly no average mother-daughter encounter!

ALSO READ: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Make Prince William, Kate Suffer Big Time With Latest Shocking Snub: 'Completely Cut Ties!'